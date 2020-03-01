Abstract

A general procedure for the validation of a driving simulation environment for the analysis of gap-acceptance behavior was developed in this study. It allows to test whether a synthetic indicator of gap-acceptance behavior (the mean critical gap) shows significant differences when computed on the basis of field observations versus observations collected in the simulated environment. If such differences are not significant, driver behavior can be considered similar in the two contexts, thus supporting validation of the driving simulation environment. In order to demonstrate its effectiveness, the proposed procedure is applied to the case of a three-leg roundabout located in the Veneto region (Italy). The results show that the mean critical gap estimated in the field and the mean critical gap estimated in the virtual environment are not significantly different. The proposed procedure can be applied in various contexts in which gap-acceptance behavior is a central element in terms of safety and operational performance of the traffic system under analysis.

