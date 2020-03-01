Abstract

Traffic Police enforcement is one of the main operations that help to reduce road accidents by changing driver behavior. The traffic police is also responsible for handling events on the road, investigating road accidents, and prosecuting traffic offences. These operations are based on three stages: (1) collecting data - from sensors embedded in the road, photos and videos, cellphones, in-vehicle-data records, crowdsourcing and professional data; (2) analyzing the data using a business information (BI) system and geographic information system (GIS); (3) Developing specific models for resource operations. The results of these operations are a reduction in the severity of traffic offences and road accidents in 2017-2018.

