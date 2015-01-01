|
Gkekas F, Bigazzi A, Gill G. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2020; 4: e100094.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Investigation of pedestrian-cyclist interactions is important for understanding both objective risks and traveler comfort. There is a lack of clear understanding of conflicts between pedestrians and cyclists, as they result in few reported incidents or injuries. More research is needed on the frequency and causes of pedestrian-cyclist incidents, and how those incidents affect the comfort and perceived safety of travelers by each mode. The objectives of this research were 1) to investigate the relationship between expressed safety concerns and experienced incidents for travelers in a high-volume non-motorized shared space, and 2) to examine primary factors in pedestrian-cyclist incidents. Data were acquired from an intercept survey of 337 travelers conducted on a large university campus.
Bicycles; Conflicts; Incidents; Pedestrians; Safety