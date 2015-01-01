SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bourgeois-Bougrine S. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2020; 4: e100104.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trip.2020.100104

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In the fragmented European airline sector, companies are operating in a highly competitive environment amid rising cost of labour, fuel and airport fees. Fatigue risk management systems (FRMS) contribute to flexibly optimizing crew "utilization" through deviations and derogations from prescriptive European limits on duty times and rest durations. However, the flexibility gained comes at a price: it introduces an internal bureaucracy to mitigate the risks associated with crewmembers' fatigue and to develop, maintain and document fatigue related safety performance indicators. This paper questions the effectiveness of the FRMS framework and suggests that the bureaucratic process of the FRMS provides an illusion of fatigue risk control. More specifically four questions will be addressed: Why an operator needs an FRMS? Why the FRMS involves a bureaucratic process? What are the limits of the bureaucratic accountability of the FRMS and, finally, how might we manage fatigue risk effectively while keeping everyone happy, the shareholders as well as stakeholders?


Language: en

Keywords

Aircrew; Bureaucratisation; Fatigue; Risk; Safety climate; Safety performance indicators

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print