Abstract

Thailand is a developing country with a high traffic accident fatality rate. However, few attempts have been made to understand crash risks in Thai drivers from a psychological perspective. The purpose of the present study was to develop and validate a latency-based hazard perception test for Thai drivers. The initial test comprised our full item pool of 77 clips containing traffic conflicts captured on video from the driver's perspective on Thai roads. We evaluated the validity of this test by examining whether performance differed as a function of driving experience in a sample of 135 Thai drivers. We found that experienced drivers (n = 87) performed significantly better than novice drivers (n = 48) after adjusting for individual differences in computer mouse skill, mirroring crash risk differences between these groups. The final 30-item version of the test, which comprised the best items from the initial test, yielded novice/experienced driver differences with or without adjusting for computer mouse skill. These results offer preliminary support for the validity of the latency-based test as a measure of hazard perception ability in Thai drivers.

Language: en