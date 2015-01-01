Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study examines whether MOUD increases treatment completion and retention in both short-term (ST) and long-term (LT) residential programs using a national dataset.

METHODS: Data were extracted from the 2015-2017 TEDS-D (Treatment Episode Dataset-Discharge) datasets for opioid using adults in ST (n = 87,296) and LT (n = 66,623) residential treatment. Primary outcome variables were treatment completion and retention (ST: length of stay >10 days; LT: >90 days). Logistic regression estimated the effects of MOUD on the probability of treatment completion and retention separately for ST and LT residential treatment, controlling for individual background characteristics.

RESULTS: Only 18% of clients in residential treatment programs had MOUD in their treatment plans. For ST residential treatment, MOUD was associated with a 40% increased likelihood of treatment completion (OR = 1.404) and 34% increased retention (OR = 1.337). For LT residential treatment, MOUD was associated with a 26% reduced likelihood of treatment completion (OR = 0.743) and no significant increase in retention. Post hoc analysis suggests insurance coverage may be influencing outcomes.

CONCLUSIONS: Despite MOUD being a standard of care for OUD, MOUD is particularly under-utilized in residential treatment. Further research should focus on how best to integrate MOUD within short-term residential treatment and to explore the potential viability of MOUD in long-term residential programs. Given the risk of overdose following residential treatment, for at least short-term residential programs, this setting may be advantageous for integrating psychosocial treatments with early MOUD engagement in a structured therapeutic environment as part of a long-term continuum of care recovery program.

