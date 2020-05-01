|
Citation
|
Jiang Y, Zilioli S, Rodriguez-Stanley J, Peek KM, Cutchin MP. Brain Behav. Immun. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Individuals from different socioeconomic status (SES) backgrounds may respond variably to stressful events, and such differences are likely to contribute to health disparities. The current study leveraged data collected before and after a petrochemical explosion and aimed to investigate how individuals from different SES backgrounds responded to this unexpected stressor in terms of perceived social support, perceived stress, and systemic inflammation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Socioeconomic status; perceived stress; inflammation; perceived social support