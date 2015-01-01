|
Citation
|
Peterson C, Schumacher PK, Steege AL. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Public health research uses decedents' usual industry and occupation (I&O) from US death certificates to assess mortality incidence and risk factors. Of necessity, such research may exclude decedents with insufficient I&O information, and assume death certificates reflect current (at time of death) I&O. This study explored the demographic implications of such research conditions by describing usual occupation and current employment status among decedents by demographic characteristics in a large multistate data set.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
United States; death certificates; homicide/statistics & numerical data; occupations/statistics & numerical data; suicide/statistics & numerical data