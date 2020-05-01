|
Sutherland M, McKenney M, Elkbuli A. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Or- ganization (WHO). The structure of daily life for most individuals in the United States (US) has changed dramatically. Businesses, schools, and entire industries have been forced to substitute in- person activities for remote/virtual replacements in compliance with recommendations of social distancing from the CDC. This prac- tice has decreased the COVID-19 transmission and is essential to the eventual resolution of this pandemic [1]. As people practice social distancing, the trends of traumatic injuries are changing as well, with fewer vehicle related crashes and injuries as people minimize their driving [2]. Trends in other types of traumatic injury are un- clear. In 2017, the number of gun-related injuries/deaths surpassed the number of vehicle related injuries/deaths in the US [3]. We aim to investigate the trends of gun related violence in selected heavily populated US cities during the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss the implications.
