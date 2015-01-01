Abstract

We examined knowledge and practice of harm reduction strategies among people who use cannabis attending an annual public cannabis advocacy event. We also assessed the sources from which they glean information about cannabis. Participants (n = 472) completed a brief survey assessing cannabis use, sources for information on cannabis, and harm reduction strategies. Participants' knowledge of cannabis was based mostly on their own experiments and experiences rather than on information from health professionals. Participants generally had low accuracy in identifying effective harm reduction techniques and low rates of utilizing effective harm reduction techniques, using them at the same rate overall as techniques without empirical support.



RESULTS from this survey will be useful to public health professionals developing and implementing harm reduction educational strategies related to cannabis use.

