SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kruger JS, Kruger D, Collins RL. Health Promot. Pract. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Society for Public Health Education, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1524839920923999

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We examined knowledge and practice of harm reduction strategies among people who use cannabis attending an annual public cannabis advocacy event. We also assessed the sources from which they glean information about cannabis. Participants (n = 472) completed a brief survey assessing cannabis use, sources for information on cannabis, and harm reduction strategies. Participants' knowledge of cannabis was based mostly on their own experiments and experiences rather than on information from health professionals. Participants generally had low accuracy in identifying effective harm reduction techniques and low rates of utilizing effective harm reduction techniques, using them at the same rate overall as techniques without empirical support.

RESULTS from this survey will be useful to public health professionals developing and implementing harm reduction educational strategies related to cannabis use.


Language: en

Keywords

cannabis; marijuana; harm reduction; public health messages

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print