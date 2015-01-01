Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to estimate the prevalence of burnout syndrome in a large sample of primary and secondary school teachers in the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and identify the factors associated with burnout in this population.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted in August and September of 2018, on a sample of 952 teachers. Beside socio-demographic information, Bortner scale, Job Content Questionnaire, and Maslach Burnout Inventory were filled in by the study participants.



RESULTS: Only 5.1% of teachers reported high levels of emotional exhaustion, 3.8% reported high levels of depersonalization, and 22.3% reported low levels of personal accomplishment. Behavior type, specifically type-A behavior, was associated with higher levels of emotional exhaustion. The most important factors associated with burnout were work-life characteristics and job-demand-control model of occupational stress.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study shows a low prevalence of emotional exhaustion and depersonalization in teachers in the Republic of Srpska before the beginning of the new school year. Since similar studies show a high prevalence of burnout at the end of the school year, a potential seasonality of this syndrome should be considered and explored further.

Language: en