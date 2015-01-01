Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to explore the way gender and gender roles are socially constructed by those who have experience of females committing sexual offences against children.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Using a discursive approach, supported by membership category analysis, a secondary analysis of qualitative data illustrates how the social construction of gender and gender roles impacts on society's perception of females who commit sexual offences against children.



FINDINGS Discourse analysis found three patterns employed within conversation that demonstrate how the construction of women influence society's incomprehension of females who commit sexual offences against children: women can be trusted, women do not manipulate and groom and, women are not sexually aggressive. Research limitations/implications A limitation of this study is the use of secondary data, which cannot provide the richness or detail found in primary accounts from people with this lived experience. The difficulty in accessing this sub-population highlights the hidden nature of the topic and the need for further research in this area.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This is the first study to explore how gender discourse is used in discussions of females who commit sexual offences against children. The value of this exploration highlights the need of society to adjust their perceptions of the offending capabilities of women and to ensure the experiences of people who experience this form of sexual abuse receive support.

Language: en