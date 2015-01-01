|
Okunola OH. Int. J. Emerg. Manage. 2019; 15(4): 299-315.
(Copyright © 2019, Inderscience Publishers)
Abstract
The frequency and occurrence of natural, technological and man-induced disasters are increasing in Nigeria. The trends and patterns of these occurrences are scarcely accessed in literature. This paper focuses on types, occurrences and causes of disasters in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kaduna, Nigeria. Data were collected by administering questionnaires and conducting in-depth interviews (IDIs) with disaster stakeholders (residents, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) personnel and victims of disaster) in disaster-prone areas of the selected cities.
