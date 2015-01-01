Abstract

The purpose of the present study was first to investigate whether both teacher-reported classroom aggression (ATT) and teachers' interaction with school shooting media (ISSM) are predictors of teachers' secondary trauma related to school shootings (STSS) and to second, consider how participation in lockdown drills may moderate these relationships. Two measures were created to understand the levels of aggression teachers report occurs in their classrooms and to understand how teachers interact with media related to school shootings. Both ISSM and ATT were associated with higher levels of STSS. Lockdown drills did not appear to interact with these relationships to either strengthen or weaken them. Considering the importance of teachers' well-being and how it influences their ability to be effective teachers, continued investigation is warranted.

