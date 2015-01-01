SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Heath MA, Cutrer‐Párraga EA. Psychol. Sch. 2020; 57(5): 718-734.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/pits.22358

unavailable

Historically, disaster response efforts have focused primarily on basic physical survival and safety--addressing medical emergencies and ensuring adequate shelter and supplies of food and water. However, in addition to physical survival, relief efforts must also consider strategies to promote emotional healing and psychological well-being. In particular, those who intervene must consider the acceptability of intervention strategies, taking into account survivors' cultural background, religious customs, and spiritual beliefs. This article offers recommendations to better align school-based therapeutic interventions with children's religious and spiritual beliefs.


children; cultural sensitivity; disaster response; memorials; religious beliefs; school-based support; spiritual

