|
Citation
|
Kodish T, Kim JJ, Le K, Yu SH, Bear L, Lau AS. School Ment. Health 2020; 12(2): 336-352.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Schools across the US have implemented suicide prevention procedures to detect risk among students and facilitate linkage to mental health services. Yet, many students at risk for suicide do not access mental health treatment, and significant racial/ethnic disparities in service utilization persist. Quality improvement of suicide prevention procedures is needed to enhance care for suicidal youth. The present study examined perspectives of multiple stakeholders involved in school-based suicide prevention procedures through a qualitative design, in order to generate a set of quality improvement targets. Participants included school staff, students assessed for suicide risk at school, and their caregivers.
Language: en