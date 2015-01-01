Abstract

This article examines the construction of a dominant narrative around human trafficking at Mexico´s southern border, as articulated through the experiences of two specific actors: sex workers and the armed division of the State. Through ethnography and the actors' own voices, this study demonstrates the tensions and contradictions between assumptions of law and order and the women's lived experiences.



FINDINGS from field data suggest that trafficking ought to be understood not only through punitive justice and criminality, but also in terms of the effects the anti-trafficking apparatus has on lives and bodies on the Mexico-Guatemala border, without losing sight of structural forces at play.



