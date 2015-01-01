|
Citation
Macedo JVM. Vict. Offender 2020; 15(3): 313-329.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This article examines the construction of a dominant narrative around human trafficking at Mexico´s southern border, as articulated through the experiences of two specific actors: sex workers and the armed division of the State. Through ethnography and the actors' own voices, this study demonstrates the tensions and contradictions between assumptions of law and order and the women's lived experiences.
Language: en
Keywords
Anti-trafficking; border; ethnography; migration; sex work