Tennant JE, Klossing JJ, Demaray MK, Dorio N, Bixler T, Jones C, Bowman-Perrott L. Sch. Psychol. Rev. 2019; 48(3): 222-236.
(Copyright © 2019, National Association of School Psychologists)
The purpose of the current study was to identify how defending behaviors in bullying overlap with bullying behaviors and victimization experiences using an empirical approach. Furthermore, an additional goal was to examine internalizing problems associated with these bullying role behaviors. Data on students' defending and bullying behaviors, victimization experiences, anxiety, depression, and self-esteem were collected from 700 sixth- through eighth-grade students using the Bully Participant Behaviors Questionnaire, the Screen for Child Anxiety Related Disorders-Child Version, the Center for Epidemiological Studies-Depression, and the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale.
bullying; defending; internalizing problems; victimization