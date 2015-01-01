Abstract

The current study examined how well training design, trainee characteristics, and work environment factors predicted the extent to which participants in the National Association of School Psychologists' PREPaRE School Crisis Prevention and Intervention Training transferred the knowledge and skills learned in the program to their work in K-12 schools. A sample of 310 participants who attended the PREPaRE training within the previous 2 years completed measures to assess transfer of training; trainee characteristics, training design, and work environment, as assessed by the Learning Transfer System Inventory; and barriers to transfer of training. Hierarchical regression analyses indicated that characteristics of the training design, trainee characteristics, and work environment accounted for 70% of the variance in participants' output of transfer behavior and 46% of variance for the specific use of PREPaRE knowledge and skills. Implications for PREPaRE program evaluation efforts and for facilitating the transfer of training to schools are discussed.

Language: en