Zhang X, Wang X, Yang X, Xu C, Zhu X, Wei J. Anal. Meth. Accid. Res. 2020; 26: e100114.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Drowsy driving is one of the main causes of traffic crashes, a serious threat to road traffic safety. The effective early detection of a drowsiness state can help provide a timely warning for drivers, but previous studies have seldom considered the cumulative effect of drowsiness over time. The purpose of this study is therefore to establish a model to detect a driver's drowsiness level by considering individual differences combined with the time cumulative effect (TCE) of drowsiness. Driving behavior and eye movement data from 27 drivers were collected by a driving simulator with an eye-tracking system, and the Karolinska Sleepiness Scale (KSS) was used to record drivers' perceptions of their states of drowsiness. Since the degree of driver drowsiness was shown to increase with time, a mixed-effect ordered logit (MOL) model was established, and a non-decreasing function of time was applied to consider time accumulation.
Language: en
|
Drowsy driving; Individual difference; Karolinska Sleepiness Scale; Mixed generalized ordered response model; Mixed-effect ordered logit model; Time cumulative effect