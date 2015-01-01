|
Oviedo-Trespalacios O, Afghari AP, Haque MM. Anal. Meth. Accid. Res. 2020; 26: e100121.
Mobile phone distracted drivers have been reported to initiate risk-compensating behaviour depending on a multitude of factors such as roadway environment and traffic characteristics, personal demographics and psychological attributes, and mobile phone task characteristics. However, the complexities of drivers' decisions in engaging in such behaviour are not well known. This study aims to fill this gap by developing a comprehensive multivariate ordered model in Bayesian framework for risk-compensating behaviour of distracted drivers. The multivariate setting captures the common unobserved factors between multiple types of risk-compensating behaviour. In addition, an instrumental variable is employed to account for the endogeneity between crash risk and driving behaviour. To capture the varying effects of exogenous factors as well as varying propensity of initiating risk-compensating behaviour, the model is specified with grouped random parameters and random thresholds. This model is then empirically tested by data from a survey, which was specifically designed to understand the risk-compensating behaviour of mobile phone distracted drivers in Queensland, Australia.
Language: en
Bayesian inference; Cellphone; Distracted driving; Driver behaviour; Endogeneity; Grouped random parameter; Mobile phone; Multivariate ordered response model; Random thresholds