|
Citation
|
McKillop N, Rayment-McHugh S, Kaufman KL, Ransley S, Gardiner M. J. Sex. Aggress. 2020; 26(1): 111-128.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Using an Australian sample of employees (n = 1068) we assessed the psychometric properties of Kaufman's Organisational Safety Climate Survey and its practical utility for measuring child-safe culture within organisations. The 60-item survey was found to have adequate psychometric properties. Initial factor analyses indicated a unidimensional factor structure, despite the survey being originally conceptualised into four subscales. Cronbach's α coefficients were.95 for the full survey, with subscales ranging from.65-.94. However, qualitative feedback from respondents indicated that the survey was somewhat laborious and repetitive, with some item ambiguity noted. Refinements to the survey resulted in a 24-item short-form survey. The psychometric properties of the short-form survey were re-assessed. Factor analyses indicated a three-factor solution. Despite a significant reduction in items, internal consistency of the scale was not compromised; reliability of subscales also improved. Validation of this short-form survey as an alternative, time-efficient measure to maximise employee participation and contribution, is recommended.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child sexual abuse; Child-safe organisations; prevention; survey; validation