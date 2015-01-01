Abstract

Most existing models of driver steering control do not consider the driver's sensory dynamics, despite many aspects of human sensory perception having been researched extensively. The authors recently reported the development of a driver model that incorporates sensory transfer functions, noise and delays. The present paper reports the experimental identification and validation of this model. An experiment was carried out with five test subjects in a driving simulator, aiming to replicate a real-world driving scenario with no motion scaling. The results of this experiment are used to identify parameter values for the driver model, and the model is found to describe the results of the experiment well. Predicted steering angles match the linear component of measured results with an average 'variance accounted for' of 98% using separate parameter sets for each trial, and 93% with a single fixed parameter set. The identified parameter values are compared with results from the literature and are found to be physically plausible, supporting the hypothesis that driver steering control can be predicted using models of human perception and control mechanisms.

Language: en