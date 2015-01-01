Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the prevalence of bullying victimization and possible associations with the social-cultural context and sex of children and adolescents from Australia, Brazil and Portugal.



METHODS: this was a cross-sectional and and cross-cultural study with 377 participants (average age = 11.42; SD=0.6) answered one question about your bullying participation while victim.



RESULTS: the highest percentage of bullying victimization was found in the Brazilian participants, while the lowest was found among the Portuguese. Verbal bullying was the most frequent aggression. Variations in victimization were not associated with the country of origin, the educational network or the sex of the participants.



CONCLUSION: these results indicate that there may be a possible pattern of behavior among those involved in this phenomenon, and points out that other individual characteristics may probably contribute to children and adolescents becoming more easily targeted by the bullies, independent of the cultural and social variables analyzed in this study, and of the sex of the participants.



Resumen:

OBJETIVO: Determinar la prevalencia de victimización por bullying y posibles asociaciones con el contexto sociocultural y el sexo de niños y adolescentes en Australia, Brasil y Portugal.

MÉTODOS: este es un estudio transversal y transcultural, con 377 participantes (edad media = 11.42; DE = 0.6), que respondieron una pregunta sobre la participación en el bullying como víctima.

RESULTADOS: el porcentaje más alto de victimización por bullying se encontró en los participantes brasileños, mientras que el más bajo se encontró entre los portugueses. El bullying verbal fue la agresión más frecuente. Las variaciones en la victimización no se asociaron con el país de origen, la red educativa o el género de los participantes.

CONCLUSIÓN: estos resultados indican que puede haber un posible patrón de comportamiento entre los involucrados en este fenómeno, y señala que otras características individuales probablemente pueden contribuir a que los agresores sean más fáciles de atacar a los niños y adolescentes, independientemente de las variables culturales y sociales analizadas en este estudio y el género de los participantes.



Resumo:

OBJETIVO: Determinar a prevalência de vitimização por bullying e possíveis associações com o contexto sociocultural e o sexo de crianças e adolescentes da Austrália, Brasil e Portugal.

MÉTODOS: trata-se de um estudo transversal e transcultural, com 377 participantes (média de idade = 11,42; DP = 0,6), que responderam a uma pergunta sobre a participação em bullying enquanto vítima.

RESULTADOS: a maior porcentagem de vitimização por bullying foi encontrada nos participantes brasileiros, enquanto a menor foi encontrada entre os portugueses. O bullying verbal foi a agressão mais frequente. Variações na vitimização não foram associadas ao país de origem, à rede educacional ou ao sexo dos participantes.

CONCLUSÃO: esses resultados indicam que pode haver um possível padrão de comportamento entre os envolvidos nesse fenômeno, e aponta que outras características individuais podem provavelmente contribuir para que crianças e adolescentes se tornem mais facilmente visados pelos agressores, independente das variáveis culturais e sociais analisados neste estudo e do sexo dos participantes.

Language: pt