Abstract

Burn injury has become a major source of mortality and morbidity in countries with low socieonomic status. World energy consumption is mainly based on fossil fuels. This source of energy, if not properly handled, can be a source of major accident to lives and properties. The aim of this study is to high- light cases and the outcome of management of burns from cooking gas explosions in Lagos, Nigeria. The study involved all patients who sustained burns following cooking gas explosion within the study period. The parameters considered included demography, spread, anatomical locations and presence of inhalational injury, and outcome of management. A total of 347 patients were treated for burns during the study period, and 49 had burns from cooking gas explosion. Male to female ratio was 1.04:1. Patients between the ages of 21-40 years were the most affected. Extremities were involved in nearly all the patients. The presence of inhalational injury and larger burn surface area were found to be poor prognostic indices. Mortalities occurred within the first two weeks of injury. Cooking gas is becoming increasingly popular in Nigeria. Prevalence of burns from gas explosion is also on the increase. People are however not aware of its safe handling. More public enlightenment is required.



Keywords: burns, cooking gas, explosion, inhalational injury





RÉSUMÉ. Les brûlures représentent une cause de morbidité et de mortalité considérables dans les pays à IDH faible. L'énergie consommée dans le monde est principalement d'origine fossile et son mésugeage est la cause d'accidents aux conséquences humaines et matérielles graves. Cette étude s'est penchée les caractéristiques et l'évolution de 49 patients (sur 347) hospitalisés dans le CTB de Lagos après explosion de réchaud à gaz. Nous avons relevé la démographie des patients, la surface et la localisation des brûlures, l'existence éventuelle d'une inhalation de fumées et le devenir. Le sex-ratio M/F était de 1,04/1, la tranche d'âge 21-40 ans était la plus fréquemment touchée. Les extrémités de presque tous les patients étaient brû- lées. L'augmentation de la surface brûlée et la présence d'une inhalation de fumées étaient des facteurs de mauvais pronostic. En cas de décès, la mort survenait dans la première quinzaine. L'augmentation de la prévalence des brûlures lors d'une explosion de réchaud à gaz est parallèle à l'augmentation de leur utilisation, ce qui montre que des campagnes d'information sont nécessaires.



Mots-clés : brûlure, réchaud à gaz, explosion, inhalation de fumée

Language: en