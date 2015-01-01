|
Citation
|
Belie O, Mofikoya BO, Fadeyibi IO, Ugburo AO, Buari A, Ugochukwu NN. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2020; 33(1): 62-68.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Brûlés lors de l'explosion de réchaud à gaz hospitalisés dans un ctb Nigérian
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Burn injury has become a major source of mortality and morbidity in countries with low socieonomic status. World energy consumption is mainly based on fossil fuels. This source of energy, if not properly handled, can be a source of major accident to lives and properties. The aim of this study is to high- light cases and the outcome of management of burns from cooking gas explosions in Lagos, Nigeria. The study involved all patients who sustained burns following cooking gas explosion within the study period. The parameters considered included demography, spread, anatomical locations and presence of inhalational injury, and outcome of management. A total of 347 patients were treated for burns during the study period, and 49 had burns from cooking gas explosion. Male to female ratio was 1.04:1. Patients between the ages of 21-40 years were the most affected. Extremities were involved in nearly all the patients. The presence of inhalational injury and larger burn surface area were found to be poor prognostic indices. Mortalities occurred within the first two weeks of injury. Cooking gas is becoming increasingly popular in Nigeria. Prevalence of burns from gas explosion is also on the increase. People are however not aware of its safe handling. More public enlightenment is required.
Language: en