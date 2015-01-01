Abstract

Machine translated by Google Translate:

70% of pedestrian fatal accidents are elderly people. Not wearing a reflector while walking at night can easily lead to a fatal accident. There are urgent needs for concrete measures by 2025 in Japan, where the number of traffic accident fatalities is large while walking, and the number of people aged 75 and over rapidly increases in 2025. A survey of elderly pedestrians in Nara suggests that men are more likely to cross pedestrian crossings and slip through congested trains, resulting in more near-miss experience. It is necessary to discuss the gender difference of elderly pedestrians, but it is urgent to take measures at accident-prone points together with the training of drivers who can consider the elderly and children. In addition, behavior observation was carried out at the site where a traffic fatal accident due to an unplanned crossing actually occurred. Throughout the day, we were able to confirm the accident situation from the viewpoint of elderly pedestrians who wanted to cross the street by moving around the site on foot or by asking the pedestrian who was crossing the street directly. It was reaffirmed the importance of visiting the site and experiencing the actual traffic for better research.

Original summary in Japanese

歩行者死亡事故の7割が高齢者である．夜間歩行中に反射材を付けないことは死亡事故を招きやすい．交通事故死者数の中で歩行中の死者が多い我が国が2025年に75歳以上人口が急増するまでに具体的な対策が急務である．奈良県高齢歩行者のアンケートから，男性が横断歩道外横断・渋滞車列のすり抜けをしやすく，その結果ヒヤリハット体験を多いことが示唆された．高齢歩行者の性差に関しては議論が必要であるが，高齢者や子どもに配慮できるドライバーの育成とともに，事故多発地点での対策が急務である． また，実際に乱横断による交通死亡事故が発生している現場で行動観察を実施した．終日，現場付近を徒歩で移動したり，乱横断していた歩行者に直接質問することにより，乱横断したくなる高齢歩行者の視点で事故状況を確認することができた．より良い研究のためには現場に出向いて実際の交通を体験することの重要性が再確認された．

Language: ja