Abstract

Machine translation by Google Translate:

In order to construct effective traffic safety measures, it is necessary to fully understand the traffic conditions in the area (field). Understand the behavior of drivers, etc. after understanding the scene, and elucidate the mechanism of the accident. As an example of the research, I explained the outline and results of the research on the Hanna Road, Meihan National Road, and Kagawa Prefecture. Through accident case studies and behavior analysis, many accident promoting factors were extracted. In order to prevent accidents, there is a limit to the improvement of road structure alone, and new measures such as improvement of information provision (Hanna Road) and installation of rest facilities (Meihan National Highway) were necessary. In Kagawa research, we were able to receive the support of experts from all over Japan, but an excellent traffic accident information provision system was an indispensable tool.





[Original Japanese]

有効な交通安全対策を構築するには，地域（現場）での交通状況を十分に理解する必要がある．現場を理解した上でドライバー等の行動を把握し，事故のメカニズムを解明する．研究例として，阪奈道路，名阪国道，香川県での研究の概略と成果を解説した．事故事例研究や行動分析を通じて，多くの事故促進要因を抽出した．事故防止のためには，道路構造の改善のみでは限界があり，情報提供の改善（阪奈道路）や休憩施設の設置（名阪国道）等の新たな対策が必要であった．香川研究では，日本全国からの専門家のサポートを受けることができたが，優れた交通事故情報提供システムが不可欠なツールであった．

Language: ja