Yang J, Kim JT, Kim J. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2018; 36(4): 240-250.
교통신호등 형태별 운전자 인지반응 시간 비교 연구: 등화 색상 및 조합에 따른 비서술적/서술적 기억 활용
Copyright © 2018, Korean Society of Transportation
This study analyzes drivers' reaction times from the different ways to deliver the meaning of traffic signals based on previous research in Psychology that descriptive and non-descriptive memories in human's cerebellums play in different roles. The meaning of traffic signal lights is delivered by either the color of light or the combination of those colors. Total 40 subjects asked to react various images of traffic signals and their 1,920 reaction time data were collected and analyzed.
