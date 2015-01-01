Abstract

This study analyzes drivers' reaction times from the different ways to deliver the meaning of traffic signals based on previous research in Psychology that descriptive and non-descriptive memories in human's cerebellums play in different roles. The meaning of traffic signal lights is delivered by either the color of light or the combination of those colors. Total 40 subjects asked to react various images of traffic signals and their 1,920 reaction time data were collected and analyzed.



RESULTS showed that three-head traffic signals delivering the meaning of traffic signals with its colors provide with less and stable reaction times, at 95% confidence level, compared to the ones of four-head traffic signals delivering with the combination of those. This study suggest a direction to change the types of traffic signal lights based on the findings from this study.



국제사회는 3개 렌즈(적, 황, 녹) 교통신호등 사용을 표준으로 규정으로 하나, 우리나라는 4개(적, 황, 녹색화살표, 녹색) 렌즈 교통신호등의 사용을 일반적으로 허용한다. 본 연구는 국제연합 규정 3색 신호등 사용 운전자들의 인지반응 시간과 우리나라 규정 4색 신호등 사용 운전자들의 인지반응 시간이 같지 않음을 확인한다. 피(被)실험 운전자 40명으로부터 총 1,920개 인지반응 시간자료 및 뇌파 자료를 실내시험으로 수집하고 분석하였다. 분석결과 3색 신호등이 4색 신호등보다 신뢰수준 95%에서 (1) 해석 오류가 없고, (2) 인지반응 시간이 빠르며, (3) 인지반응 시간의 표준편차도 적은 것으로 도출되었다. 뇌파 자료 분석결과 3색 신호등은 비서술적 기억 영역(전두엽; 반응 빠름)이 활성화되고, 4색 신호등은 서술적 기억 영역(측두엽; 반응 상대적으로 느림)이 활성화됨을 확인하였다. 이로 우리나라 교통신호등이 교통안전에 유리한 방향으로 발전할 필요가 있음을 제언한다.

키워드

서술적 기억

4색 신호등

비서술적 기억

인지반응 시간

교통신호

3색 신호등







Keywords

declarative memory

four-head-signals

non-declarative memory

reaction time

traffic signal

three-head signals

Language: ko