Roh CG. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2018; 36(5): 383-391.
고령자 보행특성을 고려한 경사보행로 시설한계 연구(고령자 보행변수 실측을 통한 보행시설물 설계기준 정립 2)
The aging population has increased the variety of activities of the elderly. According to a previous study, older people feel the physical burden of walking. In particular, the slope is under pressure due to continuous walking from start to end point. Madrid's International Action Plan on Aging published in 2002 by World Assembly on Aging (under UN) highlights the need to create an aged-friendly physical environment. It is expected that the elderly will be able to lead active lives. In this regard, it is necessary to set up facilities standards for aged-friendly ramps. This study used the operation Motion Analysis System to measure the characteristics of elderly walkers and their physical characteristics when walking 3°, 5°, 7° and 9° slopes. The target was for senior citizens who are similar to the average size of the nation's elderly. As a result, the largest changes in variables were measured at 5° to 7°. Therefore, for the elderly to safely and comfortably walk, the slope should be less than 7°. It is necessary to construct a pedestrian facility where an elderly person can walk in a similar form to a flat-land walk. It is expected that this will help the elderly to support their independence and prepare for an aged society.
Language: ko