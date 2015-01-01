Abstract

The aging population has increased the variety of activities of the elderly. According to a previous study, older people feel the physical burden of walking. In particular, the slope is under pressure due to continuous walking from start to end point. Madrid's International Action Plan on Aging published in 2002 by World Assembly on Aging (under UN) highlights the need to create an aged-friendly physical environment. It is expected that the elderly will be able to lead active lives. In this regard, it is necessary to set up facilities standards for aged-friendly ramps. This study used the operation Motion Analysis System to measure the characteristics of elderly walkers and their physical characteristics when walking 3°, 5°, 7° and 9° slopes. The target was for senior citizens who are similar to the average size of the nation's elderly. As a result, the largest changes in variables were measured at 5° to 7°. Therefore, for the elderly to safely and comfortably walk, the slope should be less than 7°. It is necessary to construct a pedestrian facility where an elderly person can walk in a similar form to a flat-land walk. It is expected that this will help the elderly to support their independence and prepare for an aged society.



전 세계적인 고령화로 인하여 고령자의 사회 ‧ 경제 ‧ 문화 활동이 증가하고 있다. 기존 연구에 따르면 고령자는 보행 중 신체적 부담을 느끼고 있으며, 특히 연속적인 보행으로 통행해야 하는 경사로 이용에 부담을 느끼고 있다. UN 산하의 World Assembly on Ageing에서 2002년에 발표한 '고령화에 관한 마드리드 국제행동계획'에서는 고령자의 능동적 생활을 장려하기 위한 대책으로, 고령 친화적 물리적 환경 조성이 필요함을 강조하고 있다. 이와 같은 측면에서 고령 친화적 경사로 보행을 위한 시설 기준 마련이 필요하다. 이를 위해 본 연구에서는 동작분석시스템을 이용하여 경사각도 기준 3°, 5°, 7° 및 9° 등 4개 유형의 보행로를 대상으로 국내 평균 고령자 신체치수와 유사한 고령자의 보행 및 신체특성을 측정하였다. 그 결과 5°에서 7° 경사로 변화 시 가장 큰 동작 및 신체변수의 변화가 측정되었다. 이를 종합하여 볼 때, 고령자가 안전하고 편안한 보행을 위해서는 7° 미만의 경사로 보행로가 구성되어야 함을 의미한다. 이와 같은 고령자가 평지 보행과 유사한 형태로 보행이 가능한 보행 시설 구성을 통해 고령자의 자립 지원 및 적극적 고령 사회 대비가 가능할 것으로 기대한다.

키워드

고령자

동작분석

보행시설(경사)

보행특성

보행요소

보행변수





Keywords

elderly

motion analysis

pedestrian facility (slope)

walking characteristic

walking factor

walking variable





