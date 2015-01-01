|
Bhin M, Son S. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2018; 36(6): 440-451.
버스운전자 성별 교통사고 심각도 영향요인 분석
This study was conducted in an attempt to identify the factors influencing traffic accident severity according to gender (All, Male, Female) of bus drivers, and to propose a method for future introduction of advanced driver assistance system. Traffic accident data was gathered from the ｢Traffic Accident Analysis System (TAAS)｣ of the Korea Road Traffic Authority, of accidents caused by local/inter city buses in 31cities of Gyeonggi-do Province within 3years (2014－2016) of time. Analysis was carried out by first reviewing the gender variable with the decision tree model, then analyzing the accident severity according to gender using the ordered logit model. The results of the decision tree model show that light violation and vehicle to vehicle variables have the greatest influence in both All and Male drivers, and that the chances of severe injuries and casualties increase the more the driver violates the traffic lights, and the less the accident is a vehicle to vehicle type. On the other hand, there were no selected variable for female drivers.
Language: ko