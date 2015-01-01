Abstract

This study was conducted in an attempt to identify the factors influencing traffic accident severity according to gender (All, Male, Female) of bus drivers, and to propose a method for future introduction of advanced driver assistance system. Traffic accident data was gathered from the ｢Traffic Accident Analysis System (TAAS)｣ of the Korea Road Traffic Authority, of accidents caused by local/inter city buses in 31cities of Gyeonggi-do Province within 3years (2014－2016) of time. Analysis was carried out by first reviewing the gender variable with the decision tree model, then analyzing the accident severity according to gender using the ordered logit model. The results of the decision tree model show that light violation and vehicle to vehicle variables have the greatest influence in both All and Male drivers, and that the chances of severe injuries and casualties increase the more the driver violates the traffic lights, and the less the accident is a vehicle to vehicle type. On the other hand, there were no selected variable for female drivers.



RESULTS of the severity model analysis show that light violation variable holds significance in all three categories. In both All and Male category, Vehicle to Pedestrian, Speed violation, and Median Encroachment were selected as the explanatory variable. In the Male category, Intersection variable was additionally selected. Also, Intercity bus and Safety distance violation were selected as unusual variable for Female drivers. Thus, with the analyzed results, this study offers a policy implication for the introduction of the advanced driver assistance system according to the accident severity of each gender.







본 연구는 버스운전자 성별(전체, 남성, 여성)에 따라 사고심각도에 미치는 영향요인을 규명하고, 향후 첨단운전자 지원시스템 우선도입 방안을 제시하기 위하여 수행되었다. 교통사고자료는 도로교통공단｢교통사고분석시스템(TAAS)｣을 이용해 3년 동안(2014－2016년) 경기도 31개 시 ‧ 군에서 발생한 가해 시내 ‧ 시외버스 사고자료를 수집하였다. 분석방법은 의사결정나무(Decision Tree)모형으로 성별 채택 변수를 1단계로 검토한 후, 순서형 로짓(Ordered Logit)모형을 이용해 성별 사고심각도 모형을 분석하였다. 의사결정나무 분석결과, 전체 및 남성운전자 분석에서 동일하게 신호위반변수와 차대차변수가 가장 중요한 영향요인으로 채택되었으며, 운전자가 신호위반을 할수록, 차대사람 사고일수록 중상 및 사망의 비율이 더 높은 것으로 나타났다. 반면, 여성운전자는 변수가 채택되지 않았다. 심각도 모형 분석결과, 신호위반 변수가 세 유형에서 모두 유의한 변수로 채택되었다. 전체운전자 모형과 남성 운전자 모형 모두 설명변수로 차대사람, 과속 및 중앙선 침범이 동일하게 선정되었으며, 남성운전자 모형에서는 도로형태항목 중 교차로변수가 추가적으로 채택되었다. 또한 여성운전자 모형에서는 버스유형 항목의 시외버스와 법규위반 항목의 안전거리미확보변수가 변수로 선정되었다. 따라서 본 연구는 이러한 분석결과에 근거하여 버스운전자 성별 사고심각도에 따른 첨단운전자 지원시스템 도입을 위한 정책적 시사점을 제시하였다.

키워드

사고심각도 모형

버스운전자

의사결정나무 모형

성별

순서형 로짓 모형





Keywords

accident severity model

bus driver

decision tree model

gender

ordered logit model

