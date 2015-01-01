Abstract

This research is a basic study for the introduction of the current government's wheelchairs-enabled express/intercity buses to improve the long-distance mobility of wheelchair users. Therefore, it aims to estimate the demand for long-distance travel for wheelchair users and uses it to identify the long-distance traffic patterns of wheelchair users. In detail, the demand for wheelchair-enabled express/intercity buses was estimated based on a wheelchair user survey by using an O/D expansion method. According to the analysis of the predicted demand, there is a lot of long-distance travel connecting big cities, such as Seoul, Busan, and Daejeon. While train usage is relatively high in some areas where train routes are well developed, more traffic using a private car occurs in other areas. Moreover, visiting relatives typically accounts for most of the purpose of long-distance travel by wheelchair users, except for tourist traffic to Gangwon. Lastly, the rate of long-distance traffic over time is mainly concentrated in the morning/afternoon peak hour (9－10 AM. and 4－6 PM). Based on these results, it will be possible to provide the necessary information for the route planning and time scheduling of wheelchair-enabled express/intercity buses. In the following study, stated preference survey will be applied to consider changes in the transport mode decision of wheelchair users.







이 연구는 휠체어장애인의 장거리통행 서비스 개선을 위한 현 정부의 휠체어 탑승 가능 시외/고속버스의 도입을 위한 기초연구로서 휠체어장애인의 장거리통행 수요를 추정하고 이를 토대로 휠체어장애인의 장거리 통행실태를 파악하고자 한다. 구체적으로 휠체어 이용 장애인을 대상으로 장거리통행에 대한 설문조사를 실시하여 조사결과를 기초로 통행전수화기법을 이용하여 휠체어 장애인의 고속/시외버스 이용수요를 추정하였다. 분석 결과 서울－부산, 서울－대전, 대전－청주 등 대도시를 연결하는 광역통행량이 많이 나타났고, 수단별로는 기차 노선이 발달한 지역 간에는 기차 이용률이 그 외 지역에서는 자가용 이용률이 상대적으로 높게 나타났다. 통행목적별로는 친지방문이 가장 많고, 특이하게 강원권을 방문하는 장거리통행은 주로 관광목적이 많았다. 마지막으로 시간대별 통행발생률을 살펴보면, 주로 오전/오후 출퇴근시간대에 집중적으로 나타났다. 이러한 결과를 토대로 휠체어 탑승가능 버스의 노선 및 배차계획에 필요한 정보를 제공할 수 있을 것이다. 향후 연구에서는 SP조사를 통해 휠체어 장애인의 수단전환에 따른 통행변화도 함께 고려하고자 한다.

키워드

장거리 통행

통행전수화기법

교통수요예측

휠체어 장애인

휠체어 탑승가능 고속/시외버스





Keywords

long distance travel

O/D expansion method

traffic demand forecast

wheelchair user

wheelchair-enabled express/intercity bus

Language: ko