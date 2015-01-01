Abstract

The effective provision of route information in subway stations is essential for not only the edestrian guidance but also the evacuation in emergency situations including natural disaster and terrors. This study developed a methodology for characterizing the pedestrian walking trajectory patterns, which can potentially represent the performance of information provision and facility operations in subway stations. Pedestrian tracking data was collected at the Samsung subway station using a LiDAR-based tracking technique. Pedestrian trajectories were classified into four groups such as pacing, lapping, stay, and inefficiency. Feature vectors were extracted toward the reliable characterization of pedestrian walking trajectories. A heuristic classification algorithm based on extracted features was then developed for the trajectory labeling. Approximately, 20% of pedestrians in our dataset were identified as having abnormal trajectories. The outcome of this study is expected to be useful in analyzing pedestrian trajectory patterns.





도시철도 역사 내 경로안내체계는 길찾기 뿐만 아니라 재난재해 발생 시 인명피해 최소화를 위하여 효과적인 정보 제공이 필요하다. 이에 본 연구에서는 역사 내 경로안내체계의 적절성을 평가할 수 있는 보행 궤적 패턴 분석을 위한 방법론을 개발하였다. 2호선 삼성역을 대상 역사로 설정하여 LiDAR 기반으로 수집된 보행 궤적 자료를 활용하였다. 보행자 배회 유형은 pacing, lapping, stay, inefficiency로 분류하였으며, 개별 보행 궤적 내 특성을 나타낼 수 있는 특징벡터를 도출하였다. 각 특징벡터에 대응하는 임계값 설정을 통해 보행 궤적 데이터 레이블링을 위한 휴리스틱 알고리즘을 구축하였다. 분석 결과, 보행자 중 약 20%가 배회 궤적을 나타낸 것으로 도출되었다. 본 연구에서 제시한 방법론은 지하철 역사 내 보행 패턴 분석을 위해 효과적으로 활용될 것으로 기대된다.

키워드

배회 궤적

특징 벡터

휴리스틱 알고리즘

레이블링

보행 궤적





Keywords

abnormal trajectory

feature vector

heuristic algorithm

labeling

pedestrian walking trajectory

