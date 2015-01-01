|
Citation
|
Kim N, Chung EK. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2019; 37(1): 13-26.
|
Vernacular Title
|
소명의식이 불안전운전행동에 미치는 영향: 자부심의 매개효과와 통제소재의 조절된 매개효과
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Korean Society of Transportation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examined the relationship between vocational calling and bus drivers' unsafe driving behaviors and the roles of job pride as a mediator and locus of control as a moderator. Questionnaires were distributed to 195 Korean bus drivers. This study revealed that both vocational calling and job pride explained bus drivers' unsafe driving behaviors. In addition, the mediating effect of job pride and moderating effect of locus of control were also significant. The result of moderation analysis demonstrated that in case of drivers with external locus of control, the higher their job pride was, the less their unsafe driving behaviors were, whereas there was no relationship between job pride and unsafe driving behaviors in case of drivers with internal locus of control. The study findings suggest bus drivers should receive special education facilitating their vocational calling and job pride.
Language: ko