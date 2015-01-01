Abstract

This study examined the relationship between vocational calling and bus drivers' unsafe driving behaviors and the roles of job pride as a mediator and locus of control as a moderator. Questionnaires were distributed to 195 Korean bus drivers. This study revealed that both vocational calling and job pride explained bus drivers' unsafe driving behaviors. In addition, the mediating effect of job pride and moderating effect of locus of control were also significant. The result of moderation analysis demonstrated that in case of drivers with external locus of control, the higher their job pride was, the less their unsafe driving behaviors were, whereas there was no relationship between job pride and unsafe driving behaviors in case of drivers with internal locus of control. The study findings suggest bus drivers should receive special education facilitating their vocational calling and job pride.





직업운전자의 교통사고는 일반 운전자의 교통사고보다 발생빈도가 높고 다수의 생명과 관련되어 있기에 특별히 관심을 기울여 관리해야한다. 본 연구는 직업운전자의 불안전운전행동에 영향을 미치는 요인으로 소명의식을 상정하고, 직업운전자의 소명의식이 자부심을 증가시켜 불안전운전행동에 미치는 영향을 미치는지, 그리고 운전자의 통제소재가 이를 조절하는지를 살펴보았다. 총 195명의 버스 운전자들이 연구에 참여하였다. 연구결과, 직업운전자들의 자부심은 소명의식과 불안전운전행동의 관계를 매개하는 것으로 나타났으며, 운전자의 통제소재가 자부심과 불안전운전행동 간의 관계를 조절하는 것으로 나타났다. 구체적으로 외적 통제소재가 높은 운전자의 경우에는 자부심이 불안전운전행동이 유의미하게 낮추지만 내적 통제소재가 높은 운전자에게는 이러한 관계가 관찰되지 않았다. 아울러 전체적인 조절된 매개모델도 유의미하였다. 본 연구의 결과는 직업운전자들의 안전운전 교육에 직업 소명의식과 자부심, 통제소재 등 고려할 필요가 있음을 시사한다.

키워드

소명의식

통제소재

자부심

불안전운전행동

직업운전자





Keywords

calling

locus of control

professional pride

unsafe driving behavior

vocational drivers

Language: ko