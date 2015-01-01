Abstract

Recently demand for traffic simulation for development and validation of the safety performance of new system increases along with the development of autonomous vehicles. However, the existing traffic simulations with the current car-following models have limitations as they cannot simulate risky situations including vehicle collisions. In this paper, we propose a car-following model to demonstrate the driver's behavior and simulate traffic accidents in line with the demand. Among the various types of accidents, we focus especially on the rear-end collision caused by the driver's distraction. To model the driver's distraction, we firstly analyze the diver's glance behavior using the 100-Car Naturalistic Driving Study data provided by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute. Various elements affecting the driver's glance behavior are divided into road environmental and vehicle movement variables according to their temporal range and analyzed differently. Based on the result, a hierarchical decision tree analysis is conducted to derive the driving scenarios by glance behavior. Eleven scenarios are derived, and the driver glance models are developed for each of them. We propose the distracted-OFFA by combining the driver glance model with the base car-following model of Oversaturated Freeway Flow Algorithm (OFFA). The results show that the proposed model can regenerate risk situations including rear-end collisions, and this study has contribution in that it shows the potential to simulate risk situations based on driver's behavior and to predict accident occurrences. Accordingly, meaningful achievements are expected with further researches.







최근 자율주행 차량 기술의 발전과 더불어 새로운 시스템의 개발과 안전성능 검증을 위한 교통 시뮬레이션에 대한 수요가 증가하고 있으나, 기존의 차량추종 모형을 사용하는 교통 시뮬레이션들은 차량 간 추돌과 같은 위험상황들을 모사하는 데에는 한계를 지니고 있다. 본 논문에서는 시뮬레이션에 대한 이러한 새로운 수요를 반영하기 위해, 운전자의 행태를 모사하여 사고 상황을 비롯한 위험상황을 재현할 수 있는 차량추종 모형을 제안하고자 한다. 특히, 본 논문은 다양한 사고유형들 중에서도 운전자의 전방 미주시 행태로 인해 발생하는 차량 간 후미 추돌사고를 재현하는 것을 목적으로 하고 있다. 먼저, 운전자의 주시행태에 대한 분석을 수행하였으며, 이를 위해 VTTI (Virginia Tech Transportation Institute)에서 제공하는 100대 차량의 일상주행연구 데이터를 활용하였다. 분석 과정에서 운전자의 주시행태에 영향을 미치는 다양한 요소들을 도로 환경 변수들과 차량주행 변수들로 구분하였으며, 계층적 의사결정 나무 분석을 수행하여 주요 변수들을 선별하고 11개의 주행 시나리오들을 도출하였다. 각각의 주행 시나리오별로 운전자의 주시행태 모형을 결정하였고, 이를 과포화 고속도로 교통류 알고리즘(Oversaturated Freeway Flow Algorithm, OFFA)의 차량추종 모형과 결합시켜 Distracted-OFFA를 제안하였다. 시뮬레이션 수행 결과, 새로 개발된 모형이 후미 추돌사고를 비롯한 위험상황들을 재현할 수 있음을 확인할 수 있었다. 본 연구는 운전행태에 대한 분석을 바탕으로 사고재현 시뮬레이션과 사고발생 예측의 가능성을 제시하였다는 점에서 의의가 있으며, 추후 활발한 후속 연구가 필요할 것으로 보인다.

키워드

교통사고 시뮬레이션

차량추종 모형

운전자 부주의

운전자의 주시행태

교통 시뮬레이션





Keywords

accident simulation

car-following model

driver distraction

driver's glance behavior

traffic simulation

