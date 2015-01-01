|
Citation
|
Son YT, Jeon JS. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2019; 37(1): 66-77.
|
Vernacular Title
|
인구집중지역에서의 사회적 재난발생시 효율적 대피를 위한 교차로 운영방안 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Korean Society of Transportation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Recently, social disasters such as violent demonstrations and terrorism have been increasing in many countries around the world, and as such social disasters occur mainly in populated areas, emergency situations such as direct human casualties and the destruction of road facilities have occurred. In this study, we set up virtual areas and constructed scenarios for social disasters in virtual areas to study optimal traffic control methods to efficiently evacuate from the point of disaster. Traffic flow control measures for evacuation first establish basic operating principles for operation methods by means of signal intersection, which is located on the route to evacuate from the point of social disaster, and derive optimal traffic flow control methods by simulating changes in signal operation. As a result of the analysis, it was found that the effect was similar in the case of entry control and the increase of the green time in the main direction. However, it was the most effective to apply the entry control in case of disaster in the dawn and evening time with relatively low traffic volume. The most effective method is to apply the increase in the green time of the main direction of the main line in the time zone. If an emergency evacuation is required on a road network with many intersections, the shorter the escape time is shown to be the lesser the conflict at the intersection from the origin to the destination, and the lower the conflict at the crossroads within the direct impact zone where the evacuation vehicle is concentrated due to a disaster, the shorter the average travel time. Therefore, in the event of a disaster in a downtown area where many intersections occur, it is necessary to control the flow of traffic so that the conflicting points at the intersection can be reduced as much as possible and the traffic can be dispersed from the site of the disaster to the point of escape. In addition, it is believed that reducing the point of conflict at the intersection of indirect influence lines will be effective in reducing the time of traffic on the escape vehicle.
Language: ko