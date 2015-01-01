Abstract

Recently, social disasters such as violent demonstrations and terrorism have been increasing in many countries around the world, and as such social disasters occur mainly in populated areas, emergency situations such as direct human casualties and the destruction of road facilities have occurred. In this study, we set up virtual areas and constructed scenarios for social disasters in virtual areas to study optimal traffic control methods to efficiently evacuate from the point of disaster. Traffic flow control measures for evacuation first establish basic operating principles for operation methods by means of signal intersection, which is located on the route to evacuate from the point of social disaster, and derive optimal traffic flow control methods by simulating changes in signal operation. As a result of the analysis, it was found that the effect was similar in the case of entry control and the increase of the green time in the main direction. However, it was the most effective to apply the entry control in case of disaster in the dawn and evening time with relatively low traffic volume. The most effective method is to apply the increase in the green time of the main direction of the main line in the time zone. If an emergency evacuation is required on a road network with many intersections, the shorter the escape time is shown to be the lesser the conflict at the intersection from the origin to the destination, and the lower the conflict at the crossroads within the direct impact zone where the evacuation vehicle is concentrated due to a disaster, the shorter the average travel time. Therefore, in the event of a disaster in a downtown area where many intersections occur, it is necessary to control the flow of traffic so that the conflicting points at the intersection can be reduced as much as possible and the traffic can be dispersed from the site of the disaster to the point of escape. In addition, it is believed that reducing the point of conflict at the intersection of indirect influence lines will be effective in reducing the time of traffic on the escape vehicle.







최근 개인적인 견해의 충돌로 인해 세계 여러나라에서 과격한 시위나 테러와 같은 사회적 재난이 증가하고 있으며, 이러한 사회적 재난은 주로 인구가 밀집된 지역에서 발생하고 있어 직접적인 인명피해와 함께 도로시설물 파괴 등으로 재난 발생지점으로부터 긴급한 대피가 필요한 상황이 발생하기도 한다. 이 연구에서 우리는 가상지역을 설정하고 가상지역에서 발생하는 사회적 재난에 대한 시나리오를 구성하여 재난발생지점에서 효율적으로 대피할 수 있도록 최적의 교차로 운영방안을 연구하고자 하였다. 차량들의 대피를 위한 교차로 운영방안은 사회적 재난이 발생한 지점으로부터 대피하는 도로망내 모든 교차로의 운영변화에 따른 시나리오를 설정하고 시뮬레이션을 통해 효율적인 대피를 위한 교차로 운영방안을 도출하였다. 도심과 같이 교차로가 많은 도로망에서 긴급하게 대피해야 할 경우 출발지부터 목적지까지 교차로에서 발생하는 상충을 감소시킬수록 대피시간이 짧아지는 것으로 나타났으며, 재난이 발생하여 대피차량이 집중되는 직접영향권내 교차로의 상충이 감소할수록 평균통행시간이 짧아지는 것으로 나타났다. 따라서 교차로가 많은 도심에서 재난이 발생할 경우 재난발생지점과 직접 연결되는 교차로의 경우 교차로에서 발생하는 상충지점을 최소화하고 재난발생지점에서 대피지점으로 교통량이 분산될 수 있도록 교통량의 흐름을 통제하는 방안이 필요하다. 이와 함께 간접영향권내의 교차로에서 발생하는 상충지점을 최소화하면 대피차량의 통행시간을 감소시키는데 효과가 있을 것으로 판단된다.

키워드

대피

교차로 운영

신호운영

시뮬레이션

사회적 재난





Keywords

evacuation

intersection operation

signal operation

simulation

social disaster

Language: ko