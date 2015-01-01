Abstract

This study conducted a survey on the drivers in Suwon city to investigate the factors affecting traffic accident and violations with traffic accident risk perception. The hypothesis is that the perception of driving ability and of the risk of a traffic accident may affect traffic accident and violation; Based on the hypothesis, a structural equation model was constructed and the validity was verified. As a result of the analysis, The driver's perception of driving ability, the number of traffic violations, and the number of traffic accidents were positively affected. The standardization coefficient (β) of the number of traffic violations was.222 (P<.001), and the number of traffic accident was.185 (P<.01). This results indicated that the higher the driver perceives their driving ability, the higher the number of traffic violations and accidents. On the other hand, the driver's perception of risk at the traffic accident has a negative effect on the number of traffic violation, whereas traffic accident risk perception has no significant effect. The β value of the influence of the number of traffic violations was -.224 (P<.01), and the number of the traffic accident was -.078 (P>.05). It means that the higher the perceived risk of a traffic accident, the lower the number of traffic violations. In addition, the β value for the number of traffic violations and accidents was.451 (P<.001), which was positively affected. This result suggested that the number of traffic accidents increased when the number driver's of traffic violation increased. In other words, traffic accidents tend to be higher in drivers with more frequent traffic violations. Therefore, an education for the driver is necessary to avoid traffic violations; It is also necessary to encourage drivers to drive safely without overconfidence in their operation capability.



본 연구에서는 일반운전자의 운전 능력인식과 교통사고 위험성 인식이 교통위반과 교통사고에 미치는 영향요인이 무엇인지 수원시 거주 운전자를 대상으로 설문조사를 진행하였다. 연구가설은 운전자 운전능력인식과 교통사고 위험성인식은 교통위반과 교통사고에 영향을 미치고, 교통위반은 교통사고에 영향을 미칠 것이라는 가설을 설정하였고, 이를 구조방정식 모형으로 구축하여 검정하였다. 분석결과 운전자의 운전능력 인식이 교통위반 건수에 미치는 영향의 표준화계수(β)값은.222 (p<.001)로 나타났고, 교통사고 건수에 미치는 영향의 표준화계수(β)값은.185 (p<.01)로 나타나 모두 정(+)의 영향을 미치는 것으로 나타났다. 운전자의 교통사고 위험성 인식이 교통위반 건수에 미치는 영향의 표준화계수(β) 값은 -.224 (p<.01)로 나타나 부(-)의 영향을 미치고 있는 것으로 나타났고, 교통사고 위험성 인식이 교통사고 건수에 미치는 영향의 표준화 계수(β)값은 -.078 (p>.05)로 나타나 유의한 영향을 미치지 못하는 것으로 나타났다. 또한 운전자의 교통위반 건수가 교통사고 건수에 미치는 영향의 표준화 계수(β)값은.451 (p<.001)로 나타나 정(+)의 영향을 미치는 것으로 나타났다. 결과적으로 운전자가 자신의 운전능력을 높게 인식할수록 교통위반 건수와 교통사고건수가 높아지는 것을 확인할 수 있다. 또한, 운전자가 교통사고 위험성을 높게 인식할수록 교통위반 건수가 낮아지고, 교통위반 건수가 높아지면 교통사고 건수가 높아지는 것을 확인할 수 있다. 즉, 교통위반을 많이 하는 사람일수록 교통사고 건수가 높게 나타나 교통위반을 하지 않도록 계도 및 교육이 필요해 보인다. 그리고 운전자스스로 운전능력에 대해 과신하지 않고 안전운전을 하도록 유도해야 할 필요가 있다.

키워드

운전자 교통사고

운전능력 인식

구조방정식모형

교통사고

교통사고 위험성 인식







Keywords

driver's traffic accidents

driving ability perception

structural equation model

traffic accident

traffic accident perception

Language: ko