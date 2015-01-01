|
구조방정식 모델을 이용한 일반운전자 인식이 교통사고에 미치는 영향분석: 수원시를 중심으로
Abstract
This study conducted a survey on the drivers in Suwon city to investigate the factors affecting traffic accident and violations with traffic accident risk perception. The hypothesis is that the perception of driving ability and of the risk of a traffic accident may affect traffic accident and violation; Based on the hypothesis, a structural equation model was constructed and the validity was verified. As a result of the analysis, The driver's perception of driving ability, the number of traffic violations, and the number of traffic accidents were positively affected. The standardization coefficient (β) of the number of traffic violations was.222 (P<.001), and the number of traffic accident was.185 (P<.01). This results indicated that the higher the driver perceives their driving ability, the higher the number of traffic violations and accidents. On the other hand, the driver's perception of risk at the traffic accident has a negative effect on the number of traffic violation, whereas traffic accident risk perception has no significant effect. The β value of the influence of the number of traffic violations was -.224 (P<.01), and the number of the traffic accident was -.078 (P>.05). It means that the higher the perceived risk of a traffic accident, the lower the number of traffic violations. In addition, the β value for the number of traffic violations and accidents was.451 (P<.001), which was positively affected. This result suggested that the number of traffic accidents increased when the number driver's of traffic violation increased. In other words, traffic accidents tend to be higher in drivers with more frequent traffic violations. Therefore, an education for the driver is necessary to avoid traffic violations; It is also necessary to encourage drivers to drive safely without overconfidence in their operation capability.
