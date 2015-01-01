|
Kim D, Park S. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2019; 37(3): 232-244.
SSAM 모형을 이용한 LPI 효과분석
(Copyright © 2019, Korean Society of Transportation)
In this study, a methodology using the VISSIM simulation model and the surrogate safety assessment model (SSAM) was utilized to quantify the impacts of the leading pedestrian interval (LPI) technique. It was found that the modeling of right-turn vehicles and pedestrians is the most essential factor affecting realistic behaviors. In order to model the realistic conflicts between right-turn vehicles and pedestrians in VISSIM, the properties of the links and connectors representing crosswalk and right-most lane should be set properly. Specifically, the connector on which right-turn vehicles run should be overlaid with the link representing crosswalk. The impacts of the LPI technique were systematically quantified with the developed simulation model. After the runs of VISSIM simulation model, the conflict analysis was conducted using SSAM. The results showed that the number of conflicts between right-turn vehicles and pedestrians significantly decreases after the LPI technique is implemented. Additionally, it was noted that the 7 seconds of the LPI duration results in the most effective result than the other LPI durations. Finally, the impacts of the LPI technique were quantified when it is implemented in the major intersections in Gwangju. The impacts were varied based on the geometric features of the intersections. The number of conflicts was decreased by more than 92.8%.
Language: ko