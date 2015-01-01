Abstract

In this study, a methodology using the VISSIM simulation model and the surrogate safety assessment model (SSAM) was utilized to quantify the impacts of the leading pedestrian interval (LPI) technique. It was found that the modeling of right-turn vehicles and pedestrians is the most essential factor affecting realistic behaviors. In order to model the realistic conflicts between right-turn vehicles and pedestrians in VISSIM, the properties of the links and connectors representing crosswalk and right-most lane should be set properly. Specifically, the connector on which right-turn vehicles run should be overlaid with the link representing crosswalk. The impacts of the LPI technique were systematically quantified with the developed simulation model. After the runs of VISSIM simulation model, the conflict analysis was conducted using SSAM. The results showed that the number of conflicts between right-turn vehicles and pedestrians significantly decreases after the LPI technique is implemented. Additionally, it was noted that the 7 seconds of the LPI duration results in the most effective result than the other LPI durations. Finally, the impacts of the LPI technique were quantified when it is implemented in the major intersections in Gwangju. The impacts were varied based on the geometric features of the intersections. The number of conflicts was decreased by more than 92.8%.









본 연구에서는 신호교차로에서 보행자의 안전성을 향상시키기 위하여 개발된 leading pedestrian interval (LPI) 기법의 적용 효과를 산정하기 위하여, 미국 연방고속도로 관리국에서 개발된 surrogate safety assessment model (SSAM)과 미시교통시뮬레이션 소프트웨어인 VISSIM을 이용하여 효과를 현실적으로 산정할 수 있는 기법을 개발하고, 이를 활용하여 LPI 기법 적용에 따른 효과에 영향을 줄 것으로 예상되는 요인들의 영향을 정량적으로 분석하였다. LPI 기법의 효과를 산정하기 위하여 시뮬레이션 모형을 개발함에 있어 VISSIM 모형의 구성 요소인 횡단보도 링크와 커넥터를 중첩되게 설정하여야 현실감 있는 상충을 재현할 수 있음을 알 수 있었다. 모형을 이용하여 산출된 효과를 구체적으로 살펴보면, LPI 적용 효과는 교통량과 보행량의 수준과 관계없이 현저한 것으로 분석되었으며, LPI 지속시간의 경우 일반적으로 소통과 안전측면에서 최소 5초 이상으로, 안전측면에서는 7초가 가장 바람직한 것으로 분석되었다. 광주광역시의 주요 교차로 중 LPI기법 적용이 가능한 교차로를 대상으로 시뮬레이션 분석을 수행한 결과 교차로의 기하구조 여건에 따라 차이는 있으나, 92.8% 이상 상충횟수가 감소하는 것으로 분석되었다.

