Abstract

This study evaluates the effectiveness of a flashing speed limit sign that can provide different speed limits by time period for improving traffic safety in school zones which are located on arterial roads. To achieve this goal, we analyze and compare the speeds of vehicles in two school zones with crossing operated by the speed limit of 60km/h based on three cases, i.e., 1) before installation of the equipment, 2) equipment installed but not flashing and 3) equipment flashing. To analyze vehicle speed changes approaching the point where the signs were installed, observations are performed using the universal medium range radar (UMRR) system which can collect trajectories and speeds of detected vehicles. The effect of flashing speed limit signs is different depending on the geometry of the road and the surrounding traffic environment. In particular, flashing speed limit signs are found to be more effective when the driver is in an environment to recognize the signs well because the vehicle is relatively difficult to drive at high speeds. In addition, in the school zone on arterial roads, the vehicle is shown to be driving above the adjusted speed limit, indicating that additional strategies are needed to control it. This study contributes to the evaluation of the effectiveness of the flashing speed limit signs that have not yet been introduced in Korea and to the elicitation of the implications that can be referenced in the further construction of the signs.









본 연구는 간선도로에 위치한 어린이 보호구역의 교통안전 향상을 위해 시간대별 다양한 제한속도를 제공할 수 있는 점멸형 속도제한표지의 효과를 평가한다. 이를 위해 제한속도가 60km/h이고 횡단보도가 있는 2곳의 어린이 보호구역을 선정하여 1) 표지 설치 전, 2) 설치 후 비점멸 운영, 3) 설치 후 점멸 운영 시에 대한 현장실험을 수행하여 자료를 수집하였다. 표지가 설치된 지점으로 접근하는 차량의 속도 변화를 분석하기 위하여 차량의 궤적 및 속도를 수집할 수 있는 Universal Medium Range Radar (UMRR) 시스템을 사용하였다. 분석결과, 2곳의 지역에서 평균속도 및 속도의 분산 등의 측면에서 상이한 결과가 도출되었다. 분석결과, 점멸형 속도제한표지의 효과는 도로 기하구조 및 주변 교통환경에 따라 상이하게 나타났다. 특히, 차량의 고속주행이 상대적으로 어려워 운전자가 표지를 인지하기 좋은 환경에서 효과가 있었다. 그리고 간선도로 상의 어린이 보호구역에서는 차량이 조정된 제한속도를 상회하여 운행하는 것으로 나타나, 이를 제어하기 위한 추가적인 전략이 필요한 것으로 나타났다. 본 연구는 국내에서 아직 도입되지 않은 점멸형 속도제한표지의 효과를 사전에 평가하여 향후 해당 표지를 확대구축 시에 참고할 수 있는 시사점을 도출하였다는 점에서 의미가 있다.

키워드

점멸형 속도제한표지

어린이 보호구역

UMRR (Universal Medium Range Radar)

차량 속도궤적





Keywords

flashing speed limit sign

school zone

universal medium range radar

vehicle speed trajectories

Language: ko