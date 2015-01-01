|
Lee H, Kim EJ, Park SJ, Kho SY, Park HC. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2019; 37(4): 302-321.
유동인구를 고려한 보행사고 노출률 추정
(Copyright © 2019, Korean Society of Transportation)
In vehicle-pedestrian crashes, it is necessary to reflect the crash exposure, which can be divided into vehicle traffic volume and pedestrian traffic volume, in order to accurately estimate the crash. However, it is difficult to measure the pedestrian traffic volume due to the pedestrian characteristics compared to vehicle traffic volume. Previous studies have estimated the pedestrian traffic volume by using a travel survey or demographics of traffic zones, but those are costly and have a limitation in reflecting pedestrian traffic patterns well. In this study, we estimate the pedestrian traffic volume by using smart card data in which actual pedestrian traffic patterns are reflected, and suggest a pedestrian safety performance functions based on this. The pedestrian traffic volume is derived by using the floating population around the public transit nodes, and the vehicle traffic volume is reflected as the length of the hierarchically classified road. The suggested method is applied to the city of Seoul, which has high public transportation mode shares, smart card data, and road GIS information. In this study, the Seoul area is divided into a grid of 500m×500m, and the number of expected crash occurrences in the grid sections is estimated by negative binomial regression. As a result, the McFadden pseudo R2 of the estimated model is 0.65, which indicates that the model could explain the vehicle-pedestrian crash well, and all the variables are statistically significant. In addition, based on the model, we select vulnerable sections of the vehicle-pedestrian crash and analyze the causes. This study shows that pedestrian safety evaluation based on smart card data can be utilized fully.
Language: ko