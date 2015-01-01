Abstract

In vehicle-pedestrian crashes, it is necessary to reflect the crash exposure, which can be divided into vehicle traffic volume and pedestrian traffic volume, in order to accurately estimate the crash. However, it is difficult to measure the pedestrian traffic volume due to the pedestrian characteristics compared to vehicle traffic volume. Previous studies have estimated the pedestrian traffic volume by using a travel survey or demographics of traffic zones, but those are costly and have a limitation in reflecting pedestrian traffic patterns well. In this study, we estimate the pedestrian traffic volume by using smart card data in which actual pedestrian traffic patterns are reflected, and suggest a pedestrian safety performance functions based on this. The pedestrian traffic volume is derived by using the floating population around the public transit nodes, and the vehicle traffic volume is reflected as the length of the hierarchically classified road. The suggested method is applied to the city of Seoul, which has high public transportation mode shares, smart card data, and road GIS information. In this study, the Seoul area is divided into a grid of 500m×500m, and the number of expected crash occurrences in the grid sections is estimated by negative binomial regression. As a result, the McFadden pseudo R2 of the estimated model is 0.65, which indicates that the model could explain the vehicle-pedestrian crash well, and all the variables are statistically significant. In addition, based on the model, we select vulnerable sections of the vehicle-pedestrian crash and analyze the causes. This study shows that pedestrian safety evaluation based on smart card data can be utilized fully.







보행 교통사고를 정확히 추정하기 위해서는 사고 노출률인 보행 및 차량 통행량을 정확히 반영해야 한다. 그러나 보행사고 노출률에 있어 차량통행량에 비해 보행통행량은 보행특성으로 인해 측정에 어려움이 있다. 이를 보완하기 위해 기존 연구에서는 보행통행량을 직접 조사하거나 인구지표 등을 활용하여 추정하였으나 이는 많은 비용이 소요되며 보행 통행패턴을 반영하기에 한계가 있다. 본 연구에서는 이를 개선하기 위해 사람들의 통행패턴이 반영된 교통카드 자료를 이용하여 보행교통량을 산정하며 이를 바탕으로 보행안전성능함수를 제안한다. 보행교통량은 정류장 유동인구를 통해 추정되며, 차량교통량은 정해진 구간 내 위계별 도로 길이로써 반영하였다. 제안된 방법론은 대중교통 수단분담율이 높고, 교통카드 및 도로 GIS 정보가 구축되어 있는 서울시를 대상으로 적용된다. 본 연구에서는 서울시를 500m×500m 크기의 격자로 나누고, 해당 격자구간의 기대사고건수를 음이항 회귀분석을 통해 추정한다. 분석 결과 구축한 모형의 McFadden's Pseudo R2의 값이 0.65로 나타나 보행사고건수에 대한 설명력이 높음을 확인하였고, 사용된 보행사고 노출률 변수들도 통계적으로 유의한 결과를 보인다. 또한 분석 결과를 이용하여 서울시 보행사고 및 교통약자 보행사고 취약 구간을 선정하고, 그 원인을 분석한다. 본 연구는 교통카드 자료를 기반으로 한 보행사고 안전성 평가가 충분히 활용될 수 있음을 보여준다.

키워드

음이항 회귀분석

보행노출률

안전성능함수

교통카드 자료

보행사고





Keywords

negative binomial regression

pedestrian exposure

safety performance function

smart card data

vehicle-pedestrian crash

Language: ko