Park W, Kim K, Park S, Yun I. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2019; 37(4): 322-337.
운전자 근로여건에 따른 버스 교통사고 예측모형 및 안전등급 개발 연구
(Copyright © 2019, Korean Society of Transportation)
The safety of the driver is very important from the perspective of traffic safety because the human factor makes the biggest contribution to the traffic accident compared with the road environment factor and the vehicle-related factor. In particular, commercial vehicles such as route buses are used by many passengers and operate throughout the day, so the responsibility and risk for the safety of the driver are at the same time. In this study, the safety performance function was developed using a negative binomial regression and then the number of traffic accidents was predicted in order to investigate how much the driver's working conditions including working hours affected the bus traffic accident as a human factor. The final safety performance function consists of the fleet size using exposure variable, the number of drivers per vehicle, and monthly salary. Using the safety performance function, the level of service of safety (LOSS) for each bus company was evaluated in four levels (LOSS A through D). As the safety levels deteriorated to LOSS D, the average number of accidents and the standard deviation also increased. Also, there was a difference in the LOSS between the semi-public operation system and private operation system. The LOSS A to B was high in the semi-public operation system, and the proportion of LOSS D was high in the private operation system. As a result of applying the service evaluation score of the city bus in Gyeonggi-do to the bus company of this study, it was shown that the service evaluation score is strongly correlated with the safety grade of the bus company. The number of dangerous driving behaviors per 100km based on digital tachograph (DTG) was applied to the safety level of the semi-public operation system (Seoul City) and the private operation system (Gyeonggi-do). In both cases, the number of dangerous driving behaviors increased as the levels were worse, and the number of dangerous driving behaviors per levels was higher in Gyeonggi-do.
Language: ko