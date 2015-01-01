|
Citation
|
Lee S. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2019; 37(5): 365-374.
|
Vernacular Title
|
교통사고 원인행위의 벌점 추정에 관한 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Korean Society of Transportation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The Road Traffic Act, which is a representative law regulating human factors among traffic accident factors, regulates criminal sanctions and administrative sanctions against violators. Since administrative sanctions are mostly based on the demerit point, it is necessary to set a demerit point at an appropriate level according to clear standards. In this study, I verify whether the current demerit point meets the minimum criteria based on the demerit point according to the resulting damage and estimate the specific demerit point by comparing the accident severity. For the analysis, I use the traffic accident data that occurred in 2016-2018, and compare the demerit points for violations of the ten regulations and the demerit points imposed by the consequences of accidents using an one sample t-test. On the basis of this, I use Welch's ANOVA and Games-Howell test on the 10 violation items in order to estimate the appropriate demerit point. The results are as follows. First, the demerit point of illegal u -turn, intersection driving violation, pedestrian protection violation, and straight-right turn progress obstruction were found not to meet the criteria. Second, it was shown that the demerit points of 10 points were appropriate for illegal u-turn, intersection driving violation, straight-right turn progress obstruction and demerit points of 15 points were appropriate for pedestrian protection violation. This results are consistent with classification in the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents. This study is expected to be a basic material to establish the traffic administrative dispositions.
Language: ko