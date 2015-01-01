Abstract

The Road Traffic Act, which is a representative law regulating human factors among traffic accident factors, regulates criminal sanctions and administrative sanctions against violators. Since administrative sanctions are mostly based on the demerit point, it is necessary to set a demerit point at an appropriate level according to clear standards. In this study, I verify whether the current demerit point meets the minimum criteria based on the demerit point according to the resulting damage and estimate the specific demerit point by comparing the accident severity. For the analysis, I use the traffic accident data that occurred in 2016-2018, and compare the demerit points for violations of the ten regulations and the demerit points imposed by the consequences of accidents using an one sample t-test. On the basis of this, I use Welch's ANOVA and Games-Howell test on the 10 violation items in order to estimate the appropriate demerit point. The results are as follows. First, the demerit point of illegal u -turn, intersection driving violation, pedestrian protection violation, and straight-right turn progress obstruction were found not to meet the criteria. Second, it was shown that the demerit points of 10 points were appropriate for illegal u-turn, intersection driving violation, straight-right turn progress obstruction and demerit points of 15 points were appropriate for pedestrian protection violation. This results are consistent with classification in the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents. This study is expected to be a basic material to establish the traffic administrative dispositions.







교통사고 요인 중 인적요인을 규제하는 대표적인 법령인 도로교통법은 법규위반자에 대해 형사적 제재와 행정적 제재를 규정하고 있다. 행정적 제재는 대부분 벌점을 기초로 이루지므로 명확하고 합리적 기준에 따라 적정한 수준에서 벌점이 규정되어야 할 필요가 있다. 이에 본 연구는 현행법령 상 인적피해 결과에 따른 벌점과 대물피해환산법에 따른 사고심각도를 기준으로 현행벌점이 최소한의 기준을 만족하는지 검증하고 기준을 만족하는 법규위반과의 비교를 통해 구체적인 적정벌점을 산출하고자 한다. 자료는 2016-2018년에 발생한 교통사고 데이터를 수집하였으며 10개 법규위반 별 사고결과 벌점을 최소한의 기준으로 보고 현행법령상 해당 법규위반의 벌점이 이를 상회하는지 단일표본 t-test를 통해 분석하였다. 또한 벌점이 충분히 높지 않은 것으로 나타난 법규위반들의 적정벌점 추정을 위해 10개 법규위반들에 대해 Welch's ANOVA과 Games-Howell 사후분석을 수행하였다. 그 결과 첫째, 불법유턴, 교차로운행방법위반, 보행자보호의무위반, 직진우회전진행방해의 벌점이 기준을 만족하지 못해 재조정이 필요한 것으로 나타났다. 둘째 현재 벌점이 0점인 교차로운행방법위반, 불법유턴, 직진우회전진행방해는 벌점 10점, 현재 벌점이 10점인 보행자 보호의무위반은 벌점 15점이 적정한 벌점으로 나타났으며 이러한 구분은 교통사고처리특례법에서의 중과실과 경과실 분류와도 일치하는 결과이다. 본 연구의 결과가 운전면허 행정처분 정책 수립시 기초자료로 활용될 수 있기를 기대하며 향후 법규위반의 유형을 세분화하고 교통사고 발생가능성, 운전자의 준법유도 가능성을 함께 고려한다면 운전자가 합리적으로 수용할 수 있으면서도 행정처분의 목적을 달성할 수 있는 벌점기준을 마련할 수 있을 것이다.



키워드

운전면허 행정처분

분산분석

벌점

대물피해환산법

단일표본 t-test



Keywords

administrative sanction on the driver license

ANOVA

demerit point

EPDO

one sample t-test

Language: ko