Kim J, Yeo H. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2019; 37(5): 410-421.
예측 행태를 고려한 보행자 경로 계획 모형
Recently, interest in planning and operating the walking environment is increasing along with sustainable transportation. The need for pedestrian behavior research is also increasing in that it evaluates the walking environment and establishes criteria for improvement. The pedestrian path planning behavior model proposed in this paper is distinguished from the existing models in that it represents pedestrians' anticipation behavior with realistic assumptions and applies the anticipation behavior to the path planning behavior. Expected occupancy map (EOM) is developed to estimate the future walking environment assuming that pedestrians anticipate changes in walking environment based on the current position and speed of surrounding pedestrians. Based on the EOM, the travelers choose their optimal path considering the safety and travel time. The path planning problem is formulated to minimize the total travel delay, and it is solved using the Genetic Algorithm. First, we verify the proposed model and analyze the effect of collision penalty on the path planning. Then, we compare the movements of pedestrians with and without anticipation by combining the micro model and the proposed model. The results show that the pedestrian anticipation can reduce the travel distance and the collision probability.
Language: ko