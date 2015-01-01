Abstract

Recently, interest in planning and operating the walking environment is increasing along with sustainable transportation. The need for pedestrian behavior research is also increasing in that it evaluates the walking environment and establishes criteria for improvement. The pedestrian path planning behavior model proposed in this paper is distinguished from the existing models in that it represents pedestrians' anticipation behavior with realistic assumptions and applies the anticipation behavior to the path planning behavior. Expected occupancy map (EOM) is developed to estimate the future walking environment assuming that pedestrians anticipate changes in walking environment based on the current position and speed of surrounding pedestrians. Based on the EOM, the travelers choose their optimal path considering the safety and travel time. The path planning problem is formulated to minimize the total travel delay, and it is solved using the Genetic Algorithm. First, we verify the proposed model and analyze the effect of collision penalty on the path planning. Then, we compare the movements of pedestrians with and without anticipation by combining the micro model and the proposed model. The results show that the pedestrian anticipation can reduce the travel distance and the collision probability.







최근 지속 가능한 교통수단과 함께 보행환경에 대한 관심도 커지고 있다. 보행자 행태 연구는 보행환경의 계획, 조성, 평가, 개선을 포함하는 일련의 과정에 대한 기준과 근거를 만든다는 점에서 그 필요성도 함께 증가하고 있다. 본 논문이 제안하는 보행자 경로 계획 행태 모형은 보행환경 변화를 예상하는 행태를 현실적인 가정을 기초로 모형화하고 이를 경로 계획 행태에 적용했다는 점에서 기존 모형들과의 차별성을 지닌다. 보행자가 주변 보행자들의 현재 위치와 속도 정보로 보행환경 변화를 예상한다는 가정으로 미래 보행환경 예상 점유 지도를 개발하였으며, 이를 토대로 계획 경로들의 예상 충돌 확률을 산정한다. 최적 경로는 이동 거리와 예상 충돌 확률을 최소화하는 경로로 정의되며, 이는 유전자 알고리즘을 통해 산출된다. 실험에서는 충돌 영향력 크기에 따른 계획 경로 산출 결과를 통해 충돌 영향력과 경로의 길이 및 충돌 확률 간의 관계를 확인하고, 제안하는 경로 계획 모형에 대표적인 충돌 방지 보행 모형인 힘 기반 보행 모형을 적용한 시뮬레이션 결과를 통해 보행환경 변화를 예상하는 행태가 보행자의 이동 거리를 줄이면서도 충돌 확률을 낮추는 역할을 하는 것을 검증한다.



키워드

보행자 예상 행태

동적 보행환경

예상 점유 지도

경로 계획 모형

보행자 행태 모형







Keywords

anticipation behavior

dynamic and stochastic environment

expected occupancy map

path planning model

pedestrian behavior model

Language: ko