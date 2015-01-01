|
Kim S, Yeo J, Kwon Y. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2020; 38(1): 14-25.
확률 이론을 이용한 무신호 횡단보도의 보행섬 설치기준에 관한 연구
Pedestrian crashes have been a serious issue in Korea for several years, and it has frequently occurred when pedestrians cross a street. Among the facilities to ensure safe pedestrian crossing, the pedestrian island has been considered as one of the useful facilities since it has the advantage of ensuring pedestrian safety at a low cost. But, in Korea, the pedestrian island is not well-known and the guideline for that is insufficient despite their benefits. For this reason, this study tried to suggest the instruction for the installation of pedestrian islands on no-signal streets. First, this study set the four scenarios for the number of cases of crossing street with two lanes and then calculated the probability of each scenario based on the probability theory. After then, this study reorganized the scenarios into three categories and interpreted the result. This study suggests a way to quantify the availability of pedestrian crossing by the different vehicle flow and pedestrian speed and define the sections to install pedestrian islands and signal flags.
Language: ko