Abstract

Pedestrian crashes have been a serious issue in Korea for several years, and it has frequently occurred when pedestrians cross a street. Among the facilities to ensure safe pedestrian crossing, the pedestrian island has been considered as one of the useful facilities since it has the advantage of ensuring pedestrian safety at a low cost. But, in Korea, the pedestrian island is not well-known and the guideline for that is insufficient despite their benefits. For this reason, this study tried to suggest the instruction for the installation of pedestrian islands on no-signal streets. First, this study set the four scenarios for the number of cases of crossing street with two lanes and then calculated the probability of each scenario based on the probability theory. After then, this study reorganized the scenarios into three categories and interpreted the result. This study suggests a way to quantify the availability of pedestrian crossing by the different vehicle flow and pedestrian speed and define the sections to install pedestrian islands and signal flags.





국내 보행자 교통사고는 횡단 중에 빈번하게 일어나며, 특히 사람들의 보행이 주로 이루어지는 13m 미만 생활도로에서 사고위험이 높은 수준에 있다. 이를 해결하기 위한 여러 가지 보행안전 시설 중 보행섬은 적은 비용으로 보행자 도로 횡단 시 차량으로부터 안전한 대피공간을 제공함으로써 교통사고위험을 방지할 수 있다는 장점을 가진다. 그러나 국내에서는 보행섬이 주목을 받지 못하고 있으며 시설을 설치하기 위한 기준 또한 모호한 실정이다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 생활도로를 대상으로 보행섬 설치기준을 구축하기 위한 연구를 진행하여 안전한 환경을 구축하는데 기여하고자 하였다. 생활도로에서 보행자가 횡단 가능한 경우의 수를 4가지의 시나리오로 나누어 확률 이론(probability theory)을 적용하여 표현하였다. 보행속도와 차량통행량을 기반으로 보행자 횡단 가능성 확률을 산출하고 그 결과를 보행섬과 신호등 필요성에 따라3가지로 나누어 해석하였다. 본 연구 결과는 차량통행량과 보행속도 변화에 따른 보행안전, 편의에 영향을 미치는 정도를 확률적으로 정량화하여 제시하였으며, 보행섬뿐만 아니라 신호등 설치 시 효과적인 구간을 1차적으로 선별해 낼 수 있는 지표를 제시하여 안전시설 설치 측면에서 유용하게 쓰일 수 있을 것으로 사료된다.

키워드

임계 간격

보행자 횡단

보행섬

보행자

확률 이론



Keywords

gap acceptance

pedestrian crossing

pedestrian island

pedestrian

probability theory

Language: ko