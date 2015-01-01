Abstract

In the past five years, 31 children have been died and 2,581 children injured in School Zone. As a result of frequent accidents in School Zone, there is growing concern about safety measure for the Transportation Vulnerable. In order to prevent accidents occurring in School Zone, the government and the private agencies are seeking various safety measures. Most of safety measures are installing and operating the traffic safety facilities, and the main purpose of the operation is to reduce vehicle speeds. Currently, safety sings, driver feedback sign, speed bumps and speed cameras are in operation to reduce vehicle speeds. Interventions, except for expensive speed cameras and speed bumps, were found to be ineffective compared with the cost. Therefore, alternative interventions need to be considered in terms of cost, long-term effects and visibility. This study verified the effect of Gateway (Gateway in-street sign) on vehicle speeds and drivers' compliance with speed limit. The experiment was conducted in a school zone in Dongjak-gu, Seoul. A total of 3,378 vehicle speeds were measured. The results demonstrated that the Gateway was effective in reducing vehicle speeds and increasing speed limit compliance. Based on these results, it will be possible to find ways to consider human factors in the operation and design of traffic safety facilities in the future.







최근 5년간 어린이보호구역 내에서 31명의 어린이가 사망하고 2,581명의 어린이가 부상을 입었다. 이와 같이 어린이보호구역에서 빈번하게 발생되는 사고로 교통약자에 대한 안전대책의 국민적 관심도가 지속적으로 증가하고 있다. 어린이보호구역에서 발생되는 사고를 예방하기 위해 정부 및 지자체에서도 다양한 안전대책을 모색하고 있다. 이에 대해 정부 및 지자체는 주로 교통안전시설물 및 도로 내 부속물을 설치하여 운영하고 있는데 운영의 주목적은 주행차량의 감속이다. 구체적으로 주행차량의 속도를 감소시키기 위한 방안으로 안전표지, 가변속도표출기, 과속방지턱 그리고 과속단속카메라가 운영되고 있다. 고비용인 과속단속카메라와 과속방지턱을 제외한 개입들은 비용에 비해 효과적이지 못한 것으로 나타났다. 따라서 비용적 측면, 장기적인 효과 그리고 시인성에 있어 대안적인 개입이 고려될 필요가 있다. 이에 본 연구는 Gateway (관문형안전표지)가 주행차량 속도에 미치는 영향 그리고 규정속도 준수여부에 미치는 영향을 검증하였다. 실험은 서울시 동작구 소재 어린이보호구역에서 진행되었으며, 총 3,378대의 차량 속도를 측정하였다. 연구결과, Gateway는 주행차량 감속 및 규정속도 준수에 효과적인 것으로 나타났다. 본 연구결과를 바탕으로 향후 인적요인을 고려한 어린이보호구역 교통안전시설물 운용 및 설계방안을 모색해 볼 수 있을 것으로 판단된다.

키워드

Gateway (관문형안전표지)

보행자시인성

어린이보호구역

규정속도

교통안전시설물



Keywords

gateway

pedestrian visibility

school zone

speed limit

traffic safety facilities

