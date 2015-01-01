Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to compare the physical fitness levels of nursing home residents and community-dwelling older adults.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The 118 older adults aged between 65-85 living in a nursing home or community participated in the study. The Senior Fitness Test assessed the physical fitness levels of older adults. The older adults performed the chair stand test, arm curl test, 2-min step test, chair sit and reach test, back-scratch test, 8-foot up, and go test.



RESULTS: The age, cognitive status, gender, body weight, height, smoking, and education status were similar between the groups (p > 0.05). Aerobic endurance, balance, and agility were higher in nursing home residents than in the community-dwelling older adults (p < 0.05). Strength, flexibility, and BMI did not differ between groups ​​(p > 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Aerobic endurance, balance, and agility may vary depending on the living environment of older adults. The determination of differences in physical fitness between community-dwelling older adults and nursing home residents could provide objective information to develop a physical activity program for older adults.

