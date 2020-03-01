Abstract

This supplement to the Journal of Adolescent Health highlights research from the latest Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) 2017e2018 survey, which includes data from 45 countries across Europe and North America. The articles in the supplement reflect the interdisciplinary nature of the HSBC, covering the social determinants of health, social media, mental health, and other aspects of adolescent well-being. The HBSC is a school-based survey with data collected through self-completion questionnaires administered in the classroom. This cross- national survey collects data every 4 years on social environ- ments, health behaviors, and well-being. These data allow cross- national comparisons to be made, and with successive surveys, trend data analyses are possible. This survey focuses on early adolescence (ages 11, 13, and 15 years) when health-related be- haviors develop concurrent with physical development and increasing autonomy. The HBSC dates back to 1982, and the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe adopted the HBSC as a collaborative study in 1983. Further details about the background, theoretical approach, and survey methods are summarized in a commentary in this supplement by Inchley et al. [1]. Youth participation and engagement are core tenets of the HBSC and are further outlined in a second commentary that highlights the core tenets of youth engagement [2]. The original research articles included in this supplement demonstrate how cross-national surveys can generate evidence on a broad range of topics to inform policies and scientific knowledge to promote adolescent health globally. The 10 research articles can be grouped into three broad areas: Social Determinants of Health [3e5], Mental Health and Well-Being [6e10], and Social Media and Health [6,10e12]. The final commentary by Budisavljevic et al. [13] demonstrates the critical importance of how data can drive policy and encourage investment in the early adolescence phase of life course development.

Language: en