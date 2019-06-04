Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the clinical characteristics and treatment of ocular injury caused by chestnut burr.



METHODS: Retrospective case series study. Data of 48 patients (48 eyes) with ocular injuries caused by chestnut burrs hospitalized in Qingdao Eye Hospital were collected from January 2013 to March 2019. All patients were followed up for at least 3 months. The time of seeking medical advice, lesion region, and characteristics and treatment methods were analyzed.



RESULTS: There were 48 patients, including 33 males and 15 females, aged 19 to 74 years [mean, (56±10) years]. The time of injury was late September (25 cases) and early October (23 cases). The shortest time to visit our hospital was 3 hours after injury, and the longest was 8 months after injury. There were 13 cases (27.1%, 13/48) with corneal and/or scleral foreign bodies. All patients were treated with corneal or scleral foreign body extraction. Twenty-four patients (50.0%, 24/48) developed fungal keratitis. Among them, 18 patients had a corneal ulcer, and the infection involved the superficial or full-thickness corneal layer. Six patients had no corneal ulcer, and the infection involved the deep stroma and corneal endothelial surface. The positive rate of fungal examination by confocal microscopy was 87.5% (21/24). Antifungal drugs (2 cases), corneal debridement (5 cases), conjunctival flap covering (2 cases), corneal stroma injection (1 case), and penetrating keratoplasty(14 cases) were given according to the depth of fungal infection. Most of the pathogens were Alternaria spp. Eleven patients (22.9%, 11/48) with necrotizing scleritis were treated with exploration of the sclera. Three patients had scleral foreign body residues on ultrasound biomicroscopy examination, which were removed by operation. Four patients were found to have fungi at the necrotic site of the sclera.



CONCLUSIONS: The main types of ocular injuries caused by chestnut burrs are corneal and/or scleral foreign bodies, fungal keratitis, and necrotizing scleritis. Chestnut burr foreign bodies should be removed as soon as possible. In the case of fungal keratitis, a drug or surgical intervention should be carried out as early as possible. Necrotizing scleritis is often induced by long-term foreign body retention. Scleral incision and exploration is an effective form of treatment. (Chin J Ophthalmol, 2020, 56: 370-375).

