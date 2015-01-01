Abstract

BACKGROUND: The recent use of LSD to treat severe psychological disorders in several clinical applications has proven effective in reducing symptoms and distressing events. Trend analyses are warranted to provide the most current data for clinical and health interventions. The purpose of this study was to examine trends in LSD use among adults in the United States.



METHODS: A secondary analysis of the 2015-2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health was conducted on 168, 562 adults ages 18 and older.



RESULTS: Past-year LSD use increased 56.4% (P <.0001) from 2015 to 2018. The proportion of LSD users ages 26-34 increased from 19.6% to 31.1% (P <.0001), ages 35-49 increased from 2.73% to 8.82% (P <.0001) and 50 years or older increased from 1.83% to 2.66% (P <.0001). LSD use among bisexual individuals increased from 11.2% to 13.0% (P <.0001). LSD use among individuals with a college degree or more increased from 18.2% to 31.1% (P <.0001). Significant decreases in LSD use were present in individuals who were multi-racial (P <.0001), less than high school education P <.0001), high school education (P <.001), and perceived great risk of drugs (P <.0001).



CONCLUSIONS: LSD use in the US jumped 56.4% from 2015 to 2018. Results from the present study can inform prevention and harm reduction efforts (e.g., co-morbid substance use interventions, health messaging).

