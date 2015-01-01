|
Yockey RA, Vidourek RA, King KA. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 212: e108071.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: The recent use of LSD to treat severe psychological disorders in several clinical applications has proven effective in reducing symptoms and distressing events. Trend analyses are warranted to provide the most current data for clinical and health interventions. The purpose of this study was to examine trends in LSD use among adults in the United States.
Language: en
Trends; LSD; Polydrug use