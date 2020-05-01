SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Madden A, Vajda J, Llamocca EN, Campo JV, Gorham TJ, Lin S, Fontanella CA. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2020; 65: 33-42.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.genhosppsych.2020.05.004

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A systematic review of research assessing factors associated with inpatient psychiatric readmission of children and adolescents.

METHODS: In accordance with Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA), we searched 8 databases (1994-2018) to identify relevant articles on factors associated with youth psychiatric readmission. Selected articles addressed one or more factors associated with psychiatric readmission for children and adolescents (≤21 years of age) admitted to a psychiatric hospital in the United States for a primary mental health diagnosis. Two authors independently reviewed article abstracts, titles, and text.

RESULTS: Of 7903 retrieved articles, 30 studies met inclusion criteria. Analyzed variables were categorized according to child demographic and clinical characteristics; family, provider, and community characteristics; and treatment and aftercare characteristics. Available studies were markedly heterogeneous in methodology and outcomes. Factors associated with an increased risk of readmission included greater symptom severity, clinical diagnoses such as psychosis and affective disorders, suicidal behavior and self-injury, poor family functioning, and longer lengths of index hospital stay.

CONCLUSIONS: Controlled trials of interventions to improve care and reduce recidivism for psychiatrically hospitalized youth are needed. Future research will benefit from a guiding theoretical framework, more representative samples, and standardized exposure/outcome measures.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Adolescents; Systematic review; Psychiatric readmission

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print