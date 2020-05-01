Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A systematic review of research assessing factors associated with inpatient psychiatric readmission of children and adolescents.



METHODS: In accordance with Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA), we searched 8 databases (1994-2018) to identify relevant articles on factors associated with youth psychiatric readmission. Selected articles addressed one or more factors associated with psychiatric readmission for children and adolescents (≤21 years of age) admitted to a psychiatric hospital in the United States for a primary mental health diagnosis. Two authors independently reviewed article abstracts, titles, and text.



RESULTS: Of 7903 retrieved articles, 30 studies met inclusion criteria. Analyzed variables were categorized according to child demographic and clinical characteristics; family, provider, and community characteristics; and treatment and aftercare characteristics. Available studies were markedly heterogeneous in methodology and outcomes. Factors associated with an increased risk of readmission included greater symptom severity, clinical diagnoses such as psychosis and affective disorders, suicidal behavior and self-injury, poor family functioning, and longer lengths of index hospital stay.



CONCLUSIONS: Controlled trials of interventions to improve care and reduce recidivism for psychiatrically hospitalized youth are needed. Future research will benefit from a guiding theoretical framework, more representative samples, and standardized exposure/outcome measures.

Language: en