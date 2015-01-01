Abstract

PURPOSE: Binge drinking is associated with several adverse effects in multiple organs. This study aimed at evaluating the effects of a binge-like-drinking on the vestibulo-oculomotor reflex (VOR) using the video Head Impulse Test (vHIT) and the functional Head Impulse Test (fHIT).



METHODS: Eleven healthy men (age range 32-35 years) with moderate drinking habits and no history of vestibular dysfunction were enrolled. A preliminary assessment of breath alcohol concentration (BrAC) to check for zero alcohol value and a pre-intake evaluation of VOR using the vHIT and the fHIT were carried on. Then, the subjects were asked to take drinks with different alcohol content (8-40% ethanol by volume) according to their choice, consuming at least 5 standard drinks. Volunteers stopped drinking after 3 h. After a further 30 min, post-intake BrAC measurements and VOR analysis were repeated.



RESULTS: After alcohol intake, vHIT recorded an overall significant reduction of VOR gain (0.82 ± 0.07 on both sides) although the outcomes were below the normal range only in the four subjects with the highest blood alcohol levels. The post-intake fHIT outcomes were substandard in 9 participants, with a significant deterioration in performance (% of exact answers = 84.54 ± 11.05% on the left, 83.18 ± 14.53 on the right).



CONCLUSIONS: Binge drinking severely affects VOR; fHIT seems more sensitive than vHIT in the assessment of VOR function for complex vestibular lesions, such as those determined by ethanol, suggesting that fHIT could support vHIT in vestibular dysfunction assessment.

